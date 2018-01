Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie, two members of the legendary Fleetwood Mac, are touring behind the self-titled duet record that arrived in 2017 to widespread critical acclaim, and serves as McVie’s first music to be released since 2004. Buckingham spoke with Kyle Meredith about pairing up, the science of songwriting, and why it isn’t a Fleetwood Mac record.

