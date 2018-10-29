listen hear: spotlighting a new track that we love and think you will too.

The wait for a new album from Sharon Van Etten is nearly over. Remind Me Tomorrow hits record store shelves Jan. 18 via Jagjaguwar, and our first taste, the rousing first single, Comeback Kid, shows it’s been well worth the wait. The demo version was originally a piano ballad, but driven by Van Etten’s assertion that she “didn’t want it to be pretty”, it evolved into a menacing anthem. We loved it at first listen and think you will too! Quiet the comeback!

listen hear: and download Sharon Van Etten Comeback Kid