listen hear: spotlighting a new track that we love and think you will too.

This song will positively pump you up. Landscape, the title track from Brooklyn-based band Future Generations’ second album, is a danceable indie-pop tune that will just make you feel better. The catchy track is a taste of their new album out now on Frenchkiss. We loved it at first listen and think you will too!

listen hear: and download Landscape by Future Generations!