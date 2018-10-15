listen here: spotlighting a new track that we love and think you will too.

In the last two years, Big Thief released two stunning records, with 2017’s Capacity being one of our favorites of the year. Band singer and songwriter Adrianne Lenker returns with a new solo record abysskiss, out now via Saddle Creek. One of our favorite tracks, symbol, the second single, builds on Lenker’s solo fingerpicked guitar layered with her distinct voice, creating a deceptively quiet tune, gradually building on her deeply introspective lyrics, added second guitar, self-harmonizing and chopped up vocal samples. Stunning. The more we listen the more we discover. listen hear and download Adrianne Lenker symbol