listen hear: spotlighting a new track that we love and think you will too.

Olivia Hally and Pepita Emmerichs are Oh Pep! The Australian duo delivers delightfully captivating pop (Oh Pop?) folk music with their latest single, What’s The Deal with David? It’s from their second full-length album, I Wasn’t Only Thinking About You, hitting record store shelves this week (10/26) via ATO. We loved it at first listen and think you will too!

listen hear: and download Oh Pep! What’s The Deal With David?