Steven Van Zandt, known as Little Steven, has a giant heart. He’s done so much good in this world in addition to making great music for over 40 years. Known to music lovers as Bruce Springsteen‘s sideman and known to tv audiences as Tony Soprano‘s right hand man, his credits also include being host of Little Steven’s Underground Garage, writer and producer of Netflix’s first original show, Lilyhammer, and much more. But he’s also involved in many humanitarian projects and is a big advocate for social justice and environmental causes. His most recent project, TeachRock Program, is all about helping teachers either become versed in the arts for their curriculum or keeping the arts alive in schools. On his recent tour, he stopped by our studios to talk about the exciting work he’s doing for this very cause and also about his latest album, Soulfire.