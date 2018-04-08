Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule.

Singer-songwriter and all around sweetheart Josh Ritter is our guest for this special membership drive edition of Live Lunch. Since the drive is in full swing, there will be no audience. Tune in to this previously recorded Member’s Only Performance and make your pledge during the hour, you’ll get a brand new vinyl copy of Josh’s latest album “Gathering”!

More information: Official Site Facebook Twitter