Hailing from Kentucky with a sound as unique and smooth as the state’s beloved bourbon, C2 & The Brothers Reed‘s authenticity shines – in their music, and on stage. Forming in 2013, the brothers hit the road to spread their sound and haven’t looked back. After the independent release of their first EP Hot Mess, along with an extensive tour schedule, they took to the studio less than a year later to cut their newest record Weigh Station Tour. We’re excited to have the guys back this week for another Live Lunch appearance! You’ll have a chance to catch the band again at Zanzabar of Saturday, 12/15.

