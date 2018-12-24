Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule.

Join us for our final Live Lunch this year! Phantom Family Halo was formed in Louisville in 2006 by multi-instrumentalist Dominic Cipolla. Over the years the experimental psychedelic-pop band has been a rotating cast of contributors with an ever-changing size and shape. We’re looking forward to getting a taste of their new album Reborn Animal Rides when they join us this Friday. You can also catch Family Phantom Halo and Friends at Zanzabar on Saturday (12/29) for A Louisville is For Lovers tribute to Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.

