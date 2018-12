Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule.

It’s all about the cool neo-soul groove. Louisville’s own Otis Junior & Dr. Dundiff return to Live Lunch this week to give us a preview taste of their new album, Cool. You can also catch their Cool album release show Saturday, December 15, at Headliners.

More information: Otis Junior Dr. Dundiff Facebook Twitter