It’s Membership Drive week, and we are taking Live Lunch on the road to the University of Louisville’s Red Barn. The Student Activities Board will be cooking out, providing burgers, dogs, and veggie burgers to all. Join us there! A map is provided below.



Make your pledge during the performance to show your support for WFPK’s Live Lunch!

Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule.

Formed in New Orleans as a collective of several street performing groups, Frog & Henry perform and record old dance and jazz music from the early 1900’s on brass and string instruments, with several singers and vocal harmony. We’re excited to have them join us for a very special Membership Drive Live Lunch this Friday. You can make your pledge during the performance to show your support for Live lunch! You’ll also be able to catch them on action Saturday at the National Jug Band Jubilee at Waterfront Park.

For more information: Official Site Instagram

About Live Lunch: WFPK hosts Live Lunch every Friday at noon. Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Louisville Public Media performance studio at 619 S. Fourth Street in downtown Louisville. Doors open around 11:30 AM.

If you’re a WFPK member at $10/month or more, you can reserve a free lunch from the City Café (first 50 callers receive a lunch). Call 502-814-6565 up to one week in advance and at least 24 hours in advance.

WPFK members at $15/month or above can enter for a chance to win front-row reserved seats. Reserved seats will be drawn at noon on Tuesdays.

Brown bag your lunch, and join us for this free performance. If you can’t make the performance in person, listen live at 91.9 WFPK Radio Louisville. Due to fire code regulations, space in the performance studio is limited to 70 people.

All Live Lunch concerts are subject to change.

We kindly ask that guests adhere to our attendance policy during live broadcasts:

– Absolutely no disruptive noises or distractions are permitted.

– Guests are to enter and exit between selections.

– Our friends at T-Mobile would like to remind you to please turn off all cell phones and pagers.

– No cameras or recording devices are permitted without prior approval.

Here is a Google map for directions to the University of Louisville campus, as well as a map of the campus showing the exact location of the Red Barn: