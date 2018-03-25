This week, we take Live Lunch on the road to the University of Louisville’s Red Barn. The Student Activities Board will be cooking out, providing burgers, dogs, and veggie burgers to all. Yes Virginia, there IS such a thing as a free lunch. Join us there! A map is provided below.



Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule.

The Josephines are a rag tag group of rock n roll drenched country hoodlums from Bowling Green, KY. Made up of singer Brad Tabor, lead guitarist Zach Lindsey, bassist Josh London and steel guitarist Alex Lindsey, the Josephines are the embodiment of the country rebel spirit. Formed in 2017 in a bid to “have fun, make some cash & raise a little hell,” the boys have been doubling down on that mission statement since day one. Combining dense, smooth harmonies ala Midland and the Eagles, moody story telling reminiscent of Tom Waits or Blaze Foley, a dash of pop songwriting sheen courtesy of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers & all the rock n roll energy of the best Foo Fighters show, the Josephines are on a path all their own and invite everyone to join the ride.

