Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule.

This weeks LIVE LUNCH is sponsored by Brownsboro Hardware & Paint.

He’s one of Louisville’s most respected and in-demand musicians, performing and touring with artists Bonnie Prince Billy, Dawn Landes, Slow Down Johnny, Arnett Hollow, and Watty Peytona to name a few. Chris Rodahaffer, performing under the band name Roadie, is stepping out musically in a new direction with his upcoming debut solo album Unfamiliar Skies. The record features Chris on guitar and vocals, Ray Rizzo on drums, Mark Kelley, bassist for The Roots, and guest vocal appearances by Dawn Landes and Will Oldham. We’re excited to have Roadie join us this week for a preview of their record release show May 25th at Headliners.

More information: Facebook

About Live Lunch

WFPK hosts Live Lunch every Friday at noon. Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Louisville Public Media performance studio at 619 S. Fourth Street in downtown Louisville. Doors open around 11:30 AM.

If you’re a WFPK member at $10/month or more, you can reserve a free lunch from the City Café (first 50 callers receive a lunch). Call 502-814-6565 up to one week in advance and at least 24 hours in advance.

WPFK members at $15/month or above can enter for a chance to win front-row reserved seats. Reserved seats will be drawn at noon on Tuesdays.

Brown bag your lunch, and join us for this free performance. If you can’t make the performance in person, listen live at 91.9 WFPK Radio Louisville. Due to fire code regulations, space in the performance studio is limited to 70 people.

All Live Lunch concerts are subject to change.

We kindly ask that guests adhere to our attendance policy during live broadcasts:

– Absolutely no disruptive noises or distractions are permitted.

– Guests are to enter and exit between selections.

– Our friends at T-Mobile would like to remind you to please turn off all cell phones and pagers.

– No cameras or recording devices are permitted without prior approval.