Atl-Country rockers Dave Ernst+The Early Favorites join us this week for their first Live Lunch appearance. No stranger to the local and regional music scene, singer/songwriter and guitarist Dave Ernst performed in the 90’s with notable Louisville bands Big Wheel and Starbilly alongside Peter Searcy. After Starbilly faded, Ernst spent time in the Richmond, KY band, Swifty continuing to hone his songwriting skills. The early Alt-Country scene was a huge influence on so many post-grunge musicians and Ernst was no exception. Uncle Tupelo was on the same Midwestern touring circuit as Big Wheel and Starbilly and was a huge influence on Dave’s post 90’s writing. Dave is back on the scene backed by The Early Favorites, who are all seasoned Louisville musicians as well that include Dave Coultas, Frank Green, Chris Fuller, and Scott Lankford. Their soon to be released debut album, Hickory Switch, is produced by Peter Searcy and mixed by former Wilco & Uncle Tupelo member Ken Coomer.

More information: Official Facebook

