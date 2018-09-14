Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule.

This week’s Live Lunch is sponsored by Sullivan University.

How long have we been fans of St. Paul & The Broken Bones? Since the first time we heard them, of course! We’re super-excited to welcome them back to Live Lunch this week. They are currently on tour in support of their just-released album Young Sick Camellia. You’ll also be able to catch them later Friday night at Iroquois Amphitheater.

More information: Official Site Facebook Twitter Instagram Allmusic

Visit our archive page for more info about attending this week’s show and to see a schedule of upcoming performances!