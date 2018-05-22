Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

Lou Barlow had a rough winter. After taking a fall that broke his collarbone, he was then selected for jury duty. Throw in a little of the winter blues and you’ve got a recipe for new music. His pain / our profit. Barlow spoke with Kyle Meredith about a new single, “Love Intervene,” which shines the light on pro-choice and abortion, as well as the new Dinosaur Jr. single “Hold Unknown,” and their upcoming tour with Mastadon.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the new singles below!

And here’s an older interview with Kyle & Lou.