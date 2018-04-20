Louisville Public Media is proud to sponsor the 2nd Annual Louisville Earth Walk happening this Saturday (4/21) in Iroquois Park starting at the Iroquois Amphitheater at 9 am. This family-friendly event will celebrate the planet and raise awareness about the many ways we can all take steps to make Louisville a healthier, cleaner place. In addition, the Louisville Earth Walk draws attention and support to a coalition of local organizations who work year round for a more sustainable city.

The Louisville Earth Walk will include music, information tables, brief inspirational talks, and more. The centerpiece will be a 5K walk around beautiful Iroquois Park. Registration as well as pre and post walk activities will be hosted in the Iroquois Amphitheater. Musical groups include local favorites Troubadours of Divine Bliss and Bendigo Fletcher.

“Sustainability isn’t just a global concern, it’s also a community concern and an opportunity for personal commitment – especially in light of the recent roll-backs of environmental protections on federal and state levels. As I see it, Louisville Earth Walk offers a much-needed opportunity to come together and celebrate the good work local groups are doing to protect our air, water and soil – while learning about ways we can plug in to these efforts.” said co-organizer Drew Foley.

The Earth Walk organizing partners, for whom this event serves as a fundraiser, are: 350 Louisville, Cultivating Connections, The Food Literacy Project, Greater Louisville Sierra Club, Kentuckians For The Commonwealth, Kentucky Conservation Committee, Kentucky Interfaith Power and Light, Kentucky Waterways Alliance, Louisville Climate Action Network, Louisville Grows, Louisville Nature Center, Louisville Sustainability Council, Passionist Earth & Spirit Center, Project Warm, and West Jefferson County Community Task Force.

While many participants will walk and register as individuals, members of the community are already assembling walking teams representing various organizations, faith communities, work places, non-profits and families. Both individual and team members can earn incentives for the pledges they get from family and friends starting with an event t-shirt for pledges of $50 or more. Walkers can register in advance online ($15 for individuals and $10 for team members) here. Walker Pledge Forms and other important details can be found here.