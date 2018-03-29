Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

The Low Anthem have released one of the most delicate, small, and beautiful records of the year with The Salt Doll Went to Measure the Depth of the Sea. Ben Knox Miller and Jeff Prystowsky dropped by the WFPK studio to talk with Kyle Meredith about how a horrific van crash lead to the way this album sounds (instruments and bones were busted), and it’s thematic concept pulled from the pages of a John Cage biography.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Give My Body Back” below.

Subscribe to Consequence of Sound’s YouTube channel for more episodes of Kyle Mereidth With…