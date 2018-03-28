Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

Low Cut Connie are about to drop the sequel to last year’s Dirty Pictures Vol. 1, which finds Adam Weiner writing more character based lyrics and adjusting the musical style the band has been known for. Weiner spoke with Kyle Meredith about the reason for the direction, recording with Chris Bell of Big Star’s guitar and being interviewed by Elton John.

