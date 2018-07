Lump’s Mike Lindsay talks to Kyle Meredith about how he met bandmate Laura Marling at a Neil Young concert after-party. The Tunng songwriter also goes behind the scenes of Lump’s debut full-length, discusses the liberation of writing an entire album in a single key, and announces a new Tunng album featuring the band’s original lineup for the first time in a decade.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Curse of the Contemporary” below!