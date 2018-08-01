Indie rock stalwarts Matt and Kim talk to Kyle Meredith about their brand-new album, Almost Everyday, and its exaggerated themes of mortality stemming from Kim tearing an ACL onstage in Mexico in 2017.

They also delve into TV talk to thumbs up the re-edited season four of Arrested Development, Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, and Wild Wild Country, which has Matt suspiciously siding with the cult.

Listen to the interview above and then check out Almost Everyday videos below!

And here’s a couple from interviews past: