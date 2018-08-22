After a very emotional day, many of you reached out to ask if there was a way to revisit the songs that listeners had requested to go along with the mental health awareness stories, so we’ve compiled them here for you. In fact, every song that was played except one is in this playlist. The only one not available on Spotify is from the late, great, and Louisville’s own, Tim Krekel and his song “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.” Which is unfortunate, because it’s not only a great song, but a perfect mantra. Luckily, someone gave it an upload to Youtube, so it’s included below the playlist. Enjoy.

NOTE: The embedded playlist below only shows the first 100 songs. To hear the full playlist, listen in Spotify here.