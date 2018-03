Meshell Ndegeocello gave Kyle Meredith a call to talk about her covers record, Ventriloquism, working on songs like Prince’s “Sometimes It Snows In April” and George Clinton’s “Atomic Dog,” as well as the 25th anniversary of her debut LP, Plantation Lullabies.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Tender Love,” “It Always Snows In April,” and “Waterfalls” below!