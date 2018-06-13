Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

Metric’s show this Friday night at the Mercury Ballroom is being billed as something very special since the band will be debuting new songs off of their yet-to-be-announced new LP. Emily Haines spoke with Kyle Meredith about what we should expect from the new tunes (“There will be guitars!”), as well as the notes on their upcoming live documentary, recently performing the Fantasies album in full, and reflecting on their 20th anniversary as a band.

Listen to the interview above and then check out a few classics below!