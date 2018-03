With their 4th album, Little Dark Age, having just arrived, MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden gave Kyle Meredith a call to talk about their catchiest record since Oracular Spectacular‘s mid-00’s radio dominance. The two also discuss the 10th anniversary of that debut LP and the politics of the new songs.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Me and Michael,” “When You Die,” and “Little Dark Age” below!