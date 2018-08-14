Michael McDonald plays the Iroquois Amphitheater tonight, Aug. 14, touring behind his first album of new songs in over a decade, Wide Open, as well as playing the hits he helped make famous with The Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan. Kyle Meredith got to catch up with Michael to talk about some of the new LP’s themes in an interview that will be posted in full later this season, but with the show happening, we thought we’d give you a sample of the conversation now.

Listen to the interview above and then check out some videos below!