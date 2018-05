Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

Australian indie trio Middle Kids discuss their debut album, Lost Friends, and the meaning of the title with Kyle Meredith. They also talk 90’s nostalgia and how Will Arnett came to become a big fan of theirs.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Mistake” and “On My Knees” below!

Subscribe to Consequence of Sound’s YouTube channel for more episodes of Kyle Meredith With…