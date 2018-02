They Might Be Giants return to Louisville to play Mercury Ballroom on Sunday, March 18!

Who can take all the bummer happenings of today’s world and flip them into a bizarre-o funtime tune? They Might Be Gaints, of course. John Flansburg gave Kyle Meredith a call to talk about the band’s 20th LP, I Like Fun, aging as a favorite topic, and reanimating Jack Bruce.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “I Like Fun” below!