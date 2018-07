The Mighty Mighty Bosstones’ frontman Dicky Barrett talks to Kyle Meredith about the band’s first album in seven years, While We’re at It, and the influence of Burt Bacharach’s “What the World Needs Now Is Love” on the record’s vibe. He also speaks about the hopeful nature of ska music, the idea that the new album completes an intended trilogy, and nearly 30 years of being a Bosstone.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Wonderful Day For A Race” below!