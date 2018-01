Moby discusses Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt with Kyle Meredith, it’s lead single “Like A Motherless Child” and it’s ties back to his own mother, as well as Moby’s knowledge and thoughts on Trump and the current investigation going on with Russia and The White House. We also get the scoop on his next album, which is already in early stages!

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Like a Motherless Child” below.