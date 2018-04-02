6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Joan Armatrading

2pm – Interview with Juliana Hatfield

3-6pm – Mel Fisher

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

On their new record, “I’ll Be Your Girl” The Decemberists have deliberately switched up their sound, notably including lots of keyboards. Colin Meloy of The Decemberists, joins us to talk about the changes the band made, and why they felt they had to make them. Plus, he’ll tell the story of how he came to write the music for “Ben Franklin’s Song,” a bonus track from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton.’

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.