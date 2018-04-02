6-9am: Duke
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
1pm – Interview with Joan Armatrading
2pm – Interview with Juliana Hatfield
3-6pm – Mel Fisher
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
On their new record, “I’ll Be Your Girl” The Decemberists have deliberately switched up their sound, notably including lots of keyboards. Colin Meloy of The Decemberists, joins us to talk about the changes the band made, and why they felt they had to make them. Plus, he’ll tell the story of how he came to write the music for “Ben Franklin’s Song,” a bonus track from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton.’
8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon
Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.