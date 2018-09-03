6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12pm-Some Respect for Aretha/strong>

Aretha Franklin’s over 6 decade career is recalled by music documentarian Paul Ingles and a panel of music writers and commentators.

1-3pm – LABOR DAY LIVE FROM THE BATON ROUGE BLUES FEST

The long-running Baton Rouge Blues Festival draws on the Louisiana capital’s definitive musical legacy. This Labor Day, we play live cuts from BRBF’s 2018 festivities: Harmonica man and singer Lazy Lester revisits the R&B singles he released on Excello Records in the ’50s and ’60s. Guitarist Jimmy “Duck” Holmes plays Bentonia-style blues, which he learned growing up in Mississippi around the family juke joint. Cowboy Stew Blues Revue — a supergroup of Lafayette, LA-musicians including blues rocker C.C. Adcock, Cajun accordionist Steve Riley, and guitarist Lil Buck Sinegal of late Zydeco King Clifton Chenier’s band — prove they are more than the sum of their parts. Grammy-winner and son of local legend Tabby Thomas, Chris Thomas King taps into his deep musical roots on blues classics and gospel standards. And younger generation guitarists Troy Turner and Samantha Fish show off their blues chops with inflections of pop and rock.

3-6pm – Mel Fisher

3:30pm – Bleak of The Week – Chris Anger from Louisville Improvisors finds us the bleakest song he can to get your week started off right! (NO BLEAK TODAY, ONLY SUNSHINE AND LOLLIPOPS)

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

World Café’s home station, WXPN, throws a giant concert every year. It’s called the Xponential Music Festival and we’ll be featuring performances from the 2018 edition, including Josh Ritter, Mt Joy, Darlingside, and Margot Price. It’s an hour of live performances from the Xponential Music Festival, coming up on the next World Café.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.