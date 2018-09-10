BECOME A MEMBER TODAY BY CALLING 502-814-6565! THANKS!

6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3:30pm – Bleak of The Week – Chris Anger from Louisville Improvisors finds us the bleakest song he can to get your week started off right!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Best of The World Cafe.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.