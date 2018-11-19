6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3:30 – Chris’s Vault – a choice song from Louisville Improvisors’ Chris Anger’s extensive album collection.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

On the next World Cafe, we listen back to our session with one of the greatest living piano players, Chick Corea. He tells stories about performing with Miles Davis, watching Thelonious Monk play and collaborating with legendary drummer Steve Gadd. Chick Corea, seated at the piano on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.