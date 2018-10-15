6-9am: Mel Fisher
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
1pm – Interview with The Church
2pm – Interview with Big Country
3-6pm – Laura Shine
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Neko Case was in Sweden in the middle of recording a song called “Bad Luck” when she got a phone call explaining that her house in Vermont was on fire. In this encore edition of the World Cafe, Neko reflects on that experience, and on how fending for herself as a kid in Eastern Washington, and fending off a stalker as an adult, have shaped her life and her music. She also performs live songs from her latest album, Hell-On.
8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon
Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.