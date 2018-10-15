6-9am: Mel Fisher

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with The Church

2pm – Interview with Big Country

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Neko Case was in Sweden in the middle of recording a song called “Bad Luck” when she got a phone call explaining that her house in Vermont was on fire. In this encore edition of the World Cafe, Neko reflects on that experience, and on how fending for herself as a kid in Eastern Washington, and fending off a stalker as an adult, have shaped her life and her music. She also performs live songs from her latest album, Hell-On.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.