6-9am: Duke
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
1pm – Interview with The Guess Who
2pm – Interview with Blues Traveler
3-6pm – Laura Shine
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Matt Mays recreates the sweaty, late-night spirit of his live shows in a studio performance of songs from his album Once Upon a Hell of a Time. He explains how being a synesthete allows him to see the music he’s making as color, and how taking “culture walks” has helped him enjoy the cities he’s visited through nearly two decades of touring.
8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon
Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.