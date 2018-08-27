6-9am: Duke
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
3-6pm – Laura Shine
3:30pm – Bleak of The Week – Chris Anger from Louisville Improvisors finds us the bleakest song he can to get your week started off right!
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Bermuda Triangle started harmonizing together on porches as pals and turned into one of the most storied new groups in Nashville. The trio is Alabama Shakes leader Brittany Howard and rising solo performers Becca Mancari and Jesse Lafser. Their magic is as much about the friendship as it is about the music – they share some of both on the next World Cafe.
8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon
Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.