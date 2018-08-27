6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3:30pm – Bleak of The Week – Chris Anger from Louisville Improvisors finds us the bleakest song he can to get your week started off right!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Bermuda Triangle started harmonizing together on porches as pals and turned into one of the most storied new groups in Nashville. The trio is Alabama Shakes leader Brittany Howard and rising solo performers Becca Mancari and Jesse Lafser. Their magic is as much about the friendship as it is about the music – they share some of both on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.