6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Michael McDonald who plays at Iroquois Amphitheater this Tuesday, Aug. 14th!

2pm – Interview with K’s Choice

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3:30pm – Bleak of The Week – Chris Anger from Louisville Improvisors finds us the bleakest song he can to get your week started off right!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Liz Cooper & The Stampede. Call it psychedelic, call it classic, or call it the sound of new Nashville – today’s guests Liz Cooper and the Stampede are leading the rock pack in Tennessee right now. She shares her take on 21st century psychedelia with the Cafe’s Ann Powers, and the band performs live music from their debut album, Window Flowers, which just came out on Friday. (they are also opening for Houndmouth at Manchester Hall in Lexington on August 25th)

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.