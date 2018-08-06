6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3:30pm – Bleak of The Week – Chris Anger from Louisville Improvisors finds us the bleakest song he can to get your week started off right!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

On his debut album soil, the artist serpentwithfeet blends his classical vocal training with his upbringing in a very theatrical church. Bjork has called him one of the most emotionally generous singers, and you can hear why as serpentwithfeet performs live music from his debut full length album soil.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.