–JAZZ PIANO CHRISTMAS (6-7am)

Join the Kennedy Center and NPR Music for this annual holiday tradition highlighting jazz pianists and their favorite seasonal music. This year, Jason Moran will be joined by artists including Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Booker T. Jones and James Francies, Felix Contreras hosts.

–HOLIDAY JAZZ WITH DEE ALEXANDER (7-8am)

Chicago’s first lady of jazz performs “White Christmas,” “Coventry Carol”, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and show-stopping renditions of spirituals inspired by Chicago gospel legend Mahalia Jackson.

–FOLK ALLEY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL (8-10am)

Host Elena See collects the best in contemporary and traditional folk, Americana and roots music for your holiday! Listen for Kacey Musgraves, Bela Fleck, Keb Mo and more!

–A WINTER’S TALE (10am-Noon)

WFPK Program Director, Stacy Owen, hosts two hours of wonderfully chilly weather songs. Listen for music from Fleet Foxes, The Doors, White Stripes and more!

–LIVE FROM PRESERVATION HALL HOLIDAY SPECIAL (Noon-2pm)

American Routes celebrates with live performances by Irma Thomas, the Preservation Hall Legacy Quintet, and the Blind Boys of Alabama. Listen for interviews with Irma Thomas and Jimmy Carter of the Blind Boys of Alabama as well!

–ALL SONGS CONSIDERED FOR THE HOLIDAYS (2-3pm)

John Legend, Aloe Blacc, Lucius and more join hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton to share holiday memories and play a mix of the seasonal songs they love most.

–A CHRISTMAS GIFT FOR YOU (3-4pm)

The inside story behind this 1963 album featuring performances by The Ronettes, The Crystals, Darlene Love and Bob B. Soxx and the Blue Jeans that raised the bar for pop/rock arrangements of classic holiday songs.

–VINTAGE COCKTAIL CHRISTMAS PARTY W/ LAURA SHINE (4-6pm)

Get your Eggnog ready and don’t forget the Bourbon, it’s a Cocktail Christmas Party with vintage Christmas songs!

–WORLD CAFÉ CHRISTMAS (6-8pm)

SOCKS – that’s the name of JD McPherson’s new Christmas album – it was also his least favorite present as a kid. His favorite gift? Well, you will want to hear that story! Tune in for a fun live set of new holiday songs from JD McPherson.

–THE GUEST LIST (8-9pm)

–FIRESIDE CHRISTMAS ON AFTER DARK (9pm-midnight)

Host Meg Samples shares cozy Christmas favorites to keep your holiday spirit burning bright!

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.