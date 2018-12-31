–DIVA DAY SPECIAL (6am-6pm)

WFPK music hosts spend the day celebrating our favorite female vocalists!

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

William Bell is featured.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

–WFPK NEW YEAR’S BASH (9pm – 1am)

DJ Woodrow On The Radio hosts live from Headliners with Sheryl Rouse and special guests Otis Junior and Dr. Dundiff. Don’t miss this Salute to the Sisters Revue! You can attend this event. More info here.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!