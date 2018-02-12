6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Brandi Carlile

2pm – Interview with Tracey Thorn

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3:30pm – Bleak of The Week – the bleakest song we can find with Louisville Improvisor’s Chris Anger.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

The Barr Brothers are a beautiful folky sort of band made up of brothers Andrew and Brad, and a secret weapon. Sara Pagé* plays a harp. She’s rigged it with effects normally used on electric guitar and breaks down her impressive setup, as the Barr Brothers perform live music from their latest album Queens of the Breakers, on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.