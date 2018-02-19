6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with They Might Be Giants who’ll be at The Mercury Ballroom March 18th!

2pm – Interview with Dan Zanes who will be at The Louisville Palace February 24th!

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3:30pm – Bleak of The Week – the bleakest song we can find with Louisville Improvisor’s Chris Anger.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

A Nashville session with Idle Bloom. Voted best local band by the Nashville Scene in 2016, Idle Bloom will release their sophomore album this summer. They play some unreleased songs live and give their take on how the local music community is, and isn’t, addressing the issue of sexism in rock in an interview with Nashville correspondent Ann Powers.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.