6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Members Show with Brett Dennen

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3:30pm – Bleak of The Week – the bleakest song we can find with Louisville Improvisor’s Chris Anger.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Jen Cloher is finally enjoying international success. She stops by the World Cafe with her band, including her rock star wife, Courtney Barnett. After Jen and Courtney began dating, Courtney’s career exploded and Jen found herself at home alone in Australia. We’ll talk about how Jen moved through the inevitable jealousy, and hear music inspired by that experience.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.