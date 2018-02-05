6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: Mel Fisher

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Tony Banks

2pm – Interview with Steve Hackett

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3:30pm – Bleak of The Week – the bleakest song we can find with Louisville Improvisor’s Chris Anger.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Lee Ranaldo, Sonic Youth guitarist’s new solo album Electric Trim features guest performances from Sharon Van Etten, Nels Cline of Wilco, Kid Millions and others. On the next World Cafe Lee Ranaldo performs live, talks about his unique approach to playing guitar and shares his thoughts on a potential Sonic Youth reunion.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.