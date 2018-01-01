–RELICS FIRSTS FOR THE NEW YEAR with Duke Meyer (6 – 9am)

Duke hosts a show filled with number one hits, first albums and one hit wonders!

— HOW MANY ROADS…? BOB DYLAN’S BACK PAGES (9-11am)

Dylan’s early, classic, rare and more recent recordings along with comments from Joan Baez and filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker (“Don’t Look Back”). Also Dylan’s music as played by the Byrds and the Band, Stevie Wonder and Nina Simone, Doug Sahm and Sandy Denny.

— THE EMERGENCE OF OTIS REDDING (11am-noon)

A lively ride through the story of the soul star’s all-too-brief career but long-enduring legacy.

–“HANK WILLIAMS, SR. SPECIAL” with Berk Bryant (Noon – 3pm)

New Year’s Day tradition honoring the great Hank Williams, Sr. with rare recordings, interviews, and the expertise of Mr. Berk Bryant on the day Hank died.

–LITTLE STEVEN’S UNDERGROUND GARAGE NEW YEAR’S SPECIAL (3-5pm)

Tune in for the Underground Garage New Years show, where we sum up all the wonderful things that happened this past year; including Steven’s list of the “Coolest movies and books”. We’ll also run down the top 20 “Coolest Songs In the World” this year and then some. Come join us for the world’s only Rock n’ Roll dance party on the radio!

–SOUND OPINIONS BEST OF 2017 (5-6pm)

2017 was full of highly anticipated releases and unexpected gems from relatively unknown artists. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot reveal their lists of the Best Albums of 2017.

–WORLD CAFÉ NEW YEARS SPECIAL (6-8pm)

We’re kicking off the first show of 2018 with songs about hopeful new beginnings and shiny clean slates by artists like Curtis Mayfield, John Lennon, Laura Mvula, Sheryl Crowand more. It’s a salute to starting fresh on this New Years Day edition of World Cafe.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.