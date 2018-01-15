HAPPY BIRTHDAY to ya! Martin Luther King, Jr. Day!

6-9am: Mel Fisher

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Moby

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3:30pm – Bleak of The Week – the bleakest song we can find with Louisville Improvisor’s Chris Anger.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Soul and gospel singer Lizz Wright delivers some of the finest musicianship we’ve heard on the Café, as she covers songs made famous by Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Glen Campbell. Those versions appear on Wright’s new covers album called Grace, and boy does she deliver on the ideals of grace for Martin Luther King Day on World Café.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Mark Murdoch

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.