6-9am: Duke
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.
12pm-3pm: Mel Fisher
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
3-6pm – Laura Shine
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Phoebe Bridgers has one of those voices that can make the loudest room go silent. After hearing her sing, Ryan Adams wanted to produce her debut EP. Since then, he’s given her good advice and a guitar – both of which she uses in a live performance on the next encore edition of the World Cafe.
8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon
Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.