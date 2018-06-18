6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Phoebe Bridgers has one of those voices that can make the loudest room go silent. After hearing her sing, Ryan Adams wanted to produce her debut EP. Since then, he’s given her good advice and a guitar – both of which she uses in a live performance on the next encore edition of the World Cafe.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.