6-9am: Duke
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
1pm – Interview with The Presidents of The United States of America
2pm – Interview with Fastball
3-6pm – Laura Shine
3:30pm – Bleak of The Week – the bleakest song we can find with Louisville Improvisor’s Chris Anger.
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Siddhartha Khosla is featured. The hit NBC TV show “This Is Us” wraps up its second season Tuesday night. We talk to the guy who underscores the drama – the show’s composer. He’s also the frontman of the indie band Goldspot.
8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon
Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.