6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with The Presidents of The United States of America

2pm – Interview with Fastball

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3:30pm – Bleak of The Week – the bleakest song we can find with Louisville Improvisor’s Chris Anger.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Siddhartha Khosla is featured. The hit NBC TV show “This Is Us” wraps up its second season Tuesday night. We talk to the guy who underscores the drama – the show’s composer. He’s also the frontman of the indie band Goldspot.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.