6-9am: Duke
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm: Mel Fisher
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
1pm – Interview with Caspar Babypants
2pm – Interview with Shawn Colvin
3-6pm – Laura Shine
3:30pm – Bleak of The Week – the bleakest song we can find with Louisville Improvisor’s Chris Anger.
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
ENCORE: Beck After more than 20 years as an indie rock mad scientist, Beck decided to put out a big shiny pop record called Colors. It’s a deep dive inside Beck’s music, new and old, to find out how growing up in the grittier part of LA helped shape his sound and how his own kids influenced his latest album.
8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon
Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.