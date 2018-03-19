6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: Mel Fisher

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Caspar Babypants

2pm – Interview with Shawn Colvin

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3:30pm – Bleak of The Week – the bleakest song we can find with Louisville Improvisor’s Chris Anger.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

ENCORE: Beck After more than 20 years as an indie rock mad scientist, Beck decided to put out a big shiny pop record called Colors. It’s a deep dive inside Beck’s music, new and old, to find out how growing up in the grittier part of LA helped shape his sound and how his own kids influenced his latest album.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.